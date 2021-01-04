Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 30,800 Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 211.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP opened at $31.16 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

