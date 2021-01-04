Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,943 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $43.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.