Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and $1.06 million worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00309770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00126343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00521786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050290 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

Seigniorage Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.