Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will post sales of $155.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $155.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $564.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $567.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $604.60 million, with estimates ranging from $600.10 million to $609.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.00 million, a PE ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 3.00.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

