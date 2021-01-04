Semux Price Hits $0.0146 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Semux has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $184,984.09 and approximately $3,415.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

