Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Trading Up 6%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.40. 1,261,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 299,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 438,666 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.