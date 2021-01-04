SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Reaches $151,899.77

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $151,899.77 and approximately $83.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,517.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.19 or 0.03404906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.84 or 0.00488479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.98 or 0.01285398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00415180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00183267 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

