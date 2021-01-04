Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SMEGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

