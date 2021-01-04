Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SSD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.67.

NYSE SSD opened at $93.45 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,846,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

