Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading Up 7.3%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 386,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 190,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The firm has a market cap of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 178.28% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

