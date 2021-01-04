SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Price Hits $0.0218

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One SIRIN LABS Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, Tidex and Liqui. In the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00319423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00023199 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SRN is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 tokens. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SIRIN LABS Token Token Trading

SIRIN LABS Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allbit, Tidex, YoBit, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, Huobi, Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIRIN LABS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIRIN LABS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIRIN LABS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

