Small Love Potion Price Tops $0.0179 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $820,647.61 and $73,223.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00256189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00530290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00277561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050141 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.