SmartCash (SMART) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $70,142.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

