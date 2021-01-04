Smartshare Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $976,978.48 and approximately $374,442.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00124641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00235433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00527164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276745 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $13.77, $24.43, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

