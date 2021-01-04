Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.00

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 13920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $201,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

