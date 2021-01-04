Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Receives $26.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOHU shares. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. 8,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,134. The stock has a market cap of $633.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.