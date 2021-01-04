SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 67.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 105,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after acquiring an additional 320,137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 207,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

SWI opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.13 and a beta of 1.20. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

