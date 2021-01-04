Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

Shares of Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.31. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 670,938 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

About Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.