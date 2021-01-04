South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. 7,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,261. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 807,229 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 903,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

