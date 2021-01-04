Soverain One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Soverain has a market capitalization of $7,737.75 and $21.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Buying and Selling Soverain

Soverain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

