Sparkle Loyalty Trading Down 49% This Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 40.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 49% against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $115,947.89 and $1,445.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00272442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00527436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00281550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00051303 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io.

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.