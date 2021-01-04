SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,106. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

