SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.22

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 3180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

