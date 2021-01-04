SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.74

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWX)

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

