SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.90

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.90 and last traded at $174.90, with a volume of 2464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,614,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

