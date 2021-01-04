SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of GAL opened at $42.74 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

