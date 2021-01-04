Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPXSF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $155.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

