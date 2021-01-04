Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.98. Approximately 951,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 994,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 501,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 125.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 464,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 353,854 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.