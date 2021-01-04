Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 22,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $766.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $291,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

