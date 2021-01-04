Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,938 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

ISR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

ISR opened at $0.45 on Monday. Isoray, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

In other Isoray news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 67,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237 over the last ninety days.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

