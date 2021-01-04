Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares during the period.

GTE stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,633,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $605,796.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,425,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,037,952.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,518,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,697.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

