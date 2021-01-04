Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 22,431 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $5.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

