Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 11.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLRE. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

