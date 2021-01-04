Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Antony C. Ball bought 69,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $232,344.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 32,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $114,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,164,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,517. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.