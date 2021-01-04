Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $59,000 Position in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,582 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

GNCA stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.34. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genocea Biosciences Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

