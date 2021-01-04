Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZSAN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.