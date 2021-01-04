Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 44,709 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Daseke during the third quarter worth $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Daseke by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Daseke by 146.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 180,918 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $5.81 on Monday. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $377.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

