Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 194,571 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,571 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANH. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 322.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 895,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 683,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 518,183 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANH opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a current ratio of 72.98. The company has a market cap of $268.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

