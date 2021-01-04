StarDEX (XSTAR) One Day Volume Hits $4,594.00

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StarDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StarDEX has a total market cap of $281,253.12 and $4,594.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00042958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00319030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023264 BTC.

StarDEX Profile

StarDEX is a token. It launched on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve.

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

