Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.00

Starvest plc (SVE.L) (LON:SVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.41), with a volume of 247364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 38.77 and a quick ratio of 38.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

Starvest plc (SVE.L) Company Profile (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest plc (SVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest plc (SVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.