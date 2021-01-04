STASIS EURO Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00003912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Kyber Network. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $39.01 million and $1.53 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00333207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.19 or 0.02216461 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Kyber Network, IDCM, Ethfinex, DSX, Tokens.net, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

