Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,214. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.