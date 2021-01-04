Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $67.40 on Monday, hitting $3,189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 195,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,839. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,169.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,128.28. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,615.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

