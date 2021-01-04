Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

CVX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.96. 261,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,201,595. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.