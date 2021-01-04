Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $550,606,000 after buying an additional 339,072 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in The Walt Disney by 103.1% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 80,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.74. The stock had a trading volume of 422,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,634,563. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of -111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.