Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $799,589,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,729,000 after acquiring an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,366. The company has a market capitalization of $187.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

