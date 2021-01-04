Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.07. 195,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

