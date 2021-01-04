Stillwater Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,346. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.