Stillwater Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,108,000 after buying an additional 152,640 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,620,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,414,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,706,000 after purchasing an additional 233,143 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

JNJ traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,487. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

