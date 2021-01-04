Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Huami Call Options (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the typical daily volume of 302 call options.

HMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Huami by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huami by 1,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Huami during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Huami by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,951. Huami has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.89%.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

